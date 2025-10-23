Consumer Panel Issues Non-Bailable Warrants to Amazon

Kurnool: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Kurnool issued non-bailable warrants against Amazon and two partner sellers for deliberately ignoring a consumer court order. The action comes after the e-commerce giant and its partners repeatedly failed to replace a wrongly delivered product or refund the consumer’s money, along with compensation.

The case involves K. Veeresh from C Belagal in Kurnool, who ordered an Apple iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB, Yellow) through Amazon on September 29, 2024, for Rs. 79,900 but received an iQOO Neo 9 Pro instead. Despite the Forum’s June 16, 2025, order directing the parties to replace the phone or refund the amount with 12% interest, along with RS. 25,000 compensation and RS.10,000 litigation costs, Amazon and the sellers failed to comply.

After multiple notices and opportunities to comply, the Commission escalated the matter and issued NBWs on October 22, 2025. Authorized signatories and its partner sellers can be arrested if they fail to appear before the court. The next hearing is scheduled for November 21, 2025, and the companies still have a chance to comply and resolve the matter before facing legal consequences.