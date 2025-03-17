Constituency development integral to Swarna Andhra Vision: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the state government is formulating development plans at the constituency level as part of the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.

Naidu said MLAs must take the responsibility for executing these plans. As a pilot project, the vision document has been prepared for Kuppam, Pithapuram, Mangalagiri and Uravakonda assembly segments, he said after unveiling the vision document and making a presentation in the assembly on Monday.

An opportunity was being provided to all the MLAs to make the vision document a success in their respective segments, he said.

Naidu told the house that the mandal and municipalities vision action plan will be implemented by the village and ward secretariat unit. The district vision document will soon be formulated and released during the district collectors meeting, he said.

Making it clear that even the last person will be made a partner in every segment in the vision document, the CM gave a call to the MLAs to invite the industries to the state and felt the need to also give priority to the farming sector.

Observing that the target for Vikasitha Bharath-2047 was $30 trillion and the per capita revenue $18,000, the CM said that in line with that, “a perfect goal” has been set to enable the state move forward through the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047.

Noting that certain districts have less per capita income and low growth rate, the CM stated that Rayalaseema would become a land of gems though everyone had thought that the region would turn into a desert and a land of rocks. Rayalaseema would be transformed into a horticultural hub and the region is also becoming a centre for solar, wind and pumped energy, he said.

Naidu recalled that Anantapur was once a drought-hit district. Mehboobnagar did not have water though it was located very close to the Krishna river, and hence he as CM in the past had focussed mainly on these two districts.

Regretting that Vijayawada, Srikakulam and Adilabad have enough water but there is no development, he said now, of the 26 districts, Anantapur acquired the fifth position.

At least 35 lakh people are below the poverty line, the CM said and informed the house that in the first phase of the Vision programme, 20 lakh people –and 15 lakh in the second phase -- would be made partners in the P-4 endeavour. "We will give proper recognition and awards to those who adopt the poor," he said.

The CM also touched on the language row. Observing that “language is not for commutation alone,” he said there was no justification in detesting any language. “Telugu is our mother tongue while Hindi is a national language and English the international language.”