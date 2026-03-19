Constables Among Five Nabbed in Dakamarri Drug Seizure

Visakhapatnam: Five persons, two of them constables, have been arrested and eight kilograms of ganja seized in a police raid at Dakamarri village.

Acting on credible information, the Visakhapatnam City Task Force, in coordination with the Bheemili Police, conducted a search operation there, a police release on Wednesday said.

This operation also resulted in the seizure of five mobile phones and a Maruti Swift Dzire car. Among the arrested were Beempalli Rambabu, a serving constable at the Vepada police station, and Itikarlapalli Satish, a constable from Kothavalasa.

Investigations revealed that on March 14, while on duty at a checkpoint in the Vizianagaram district, Satish intercepted a suspicious individual who fled, leaving behind a bag filled with ganja packets. Satish concealed the bag and later informed Rambabu, who suggested selling the contraband through Eethalapaka Shivaprasad, an acquaintance from jail.

Along with two others, Kandrapu Gopi and Pitla Shivakrishna, they met at Dakamarri to discuss their plans. However, police came in and apprehended all the five.