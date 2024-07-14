Constable sustains arm injury in assault by drunken man

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police constable S. Appa Rao was assaulted by a drunken man and sustained arm injury while he was on duty on Saturday night. He was hospitalised on Sunday. The incident occurred near a police picket in the Chinna Waltair junction.

The Three Towns CI told the Deccan Chronicle that the constable sustained arm injury while performing his duties. He further added that the constable attempted to apprehend an intoxicated individual, causing a disturbance. Currently, he is receiving treatment at a private hospital, he stated.

The CI said that the accused, Nakka Bhargav, also known as Bhargav Reddy, had been arrested and presented before the court. He has been remanded for seven days.

Home Minister Vanglapudi Anitha visited the injured constable. “This incident underscores the importance of ensuring the safety of our police officers,” the home minister remarked. “We are committed to cracking down on drug abuse and ensuring that perpetrators of such violence face severe consequences. The government stands firmly behind its police force, and constable Rao's family can be assured of our support.”

Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi also visited constable Rao on Sunday to assess his condition.