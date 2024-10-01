Constable Recruitment Process to Resume in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anita disclosed that their NDA alliance government is focusing on quickly resuming the recruitment process for constables, which had been halted abruptly in Andhra Pradesh. In this regard, she disclosed that the physical endurance tests for filling of the 6,100 constable posts will be completed within five months.

The minister explained that a total of 4,59,182 candidates appeared in the preliminary examination conducted in 2022. 95,209 of them got selected for the next stage.

However, the process for filling up the posts of 3,580 civil constables and 2,520 APSP constables got delayed due to various reasons, including the graduate MLC elections.

Anita pointed out that of the total 3,622 home guards who attended the preliminary written exam, only 382 qualified. 100 of the home guards, who did not qualify in the preliminary written exam, filed 14 writ petitions in the AP High Court. They requested the court to declare a special merit list for home guards treating them in a distinct category. The High Court issued interim orders allowing the 100 home guards to proceed to the next stage of the constable recruitment process.

The home minister maintained that since then, the recruitment process remained stalled as no decision had been taken on the matter by the previous government. After the coalition government came to know about the situation, it sought legal advice. It then decided to continue the second stage of the recruitment involving the PMT / PET process.

Anita announced that all details related to the second stage of the recruitment process will be available on the State-Level Police Recruitment Board website slprb.ap.gov.in

“Those who qualify in the second stage will become eligible to take the final written examination,” she underlined.

Education minister Nara Lokesh thanked the home minister for taking measures to complete the constable recruitment process. He said many unemployed people, who came to his Praja Durbar, had brought to his notice the difficulties they are facing due to postponement of the second stage of recruitment after the preliminary examination.