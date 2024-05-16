Top
16 May 2024 7:02 AM GMT
Constable ends life with service weapon at Srisailam police station
Srisailam: A police constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Srisailam on Wednesday.

Forty-six-year-old Shiva Shankar Reddy, a native of Kurnool, took the drastic step in the restroom in Srisailam one town police station. On hearing gun sounds, his colleagues rushed to the rest room and shifted him to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police said reasons behind the death of Reddy were yet to be ascertained and the body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy.


