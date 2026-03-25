Constable Dies of Heart Attack While Fleeing Bee Attack

KURNOOL: A constable died of a suspected heart attack while attempting to escape a bee attack near the Srisailam Dam in Nandyal district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Pilli Veeraswamy (52), a constable of the Special Protection Force (SPF), who was on duty at the dam.

According to sources, a swarm of bees suddenly attacked him while he was on duty. As the bees repeatedly stung him, Veeraswamy tried to run to safety. During the attempt, he reportedly suffered a heart attack and collapsed.

Despite efforts to assist him, he died on the spot. Preliminary reports suggest that panic triggered by the bee attack may have led to the cardiac arrest.

The sudden death of the constable has cast a pall of gloom over his family and colleagues.