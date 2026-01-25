Constable Dies in Accidental Gun Misfire

KURNOOL: A constable lost his life after his service rifle accidentally misfired at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station near Dhone Railway Station in Nandyal district on Saturday night.

According to Railway DSP Srinivasachari, the incident occurred when Constable Peddayya was returning after completing his duty and was in the process of surrendering his firearm at the GRP outpost. The rifle reportedly misfired during the procedure, causing him to collapse on the spot.

Fellow sentries and another constable rushed to his aid, but he was found lying in a pool of blood and was declared dead. Senior officials were immediately informed of the incident.

Railway police and civil police personnel, along with Dhone DSP Srinivasulu, reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The body was later shifted for post-mortem examination.

Peddayya’s wife and children were inconsolable on seeing the body, police said. The government has announced immediate financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to the bereaved family.

A case has been registered, and further inquiries are under way to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the misfire.