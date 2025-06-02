Cong. MLA Promises Rs 25,000 To Catch Middlemen Seeking Bribes

WARANGAL: The Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy promised to give Rs 25,000 on behalf of Congress to those who help catch middlemen and persons seeking bribes for allotment of Indiramma Houses here in Hanamkonda.

The MLA said he took the decision after learning that some persons (fraudsters) were taking advantage of the scheme to fulfil the dream of poor to own a house and live with self-respect.

The officials have started selecting beneficiaries and construction works have also started in some places.

Distributing the documents to beneficiaries during an event at a private function hall, the MLA warned that if any leader from the Congress collects money from people assuring them houses, he will be suspended from the party.

Around 3,500 houses were allocated to the Warangal West Assembly constituency, out of which documents for 660 houses have already been handed over to the rightful beneficiaries. The remaining allotments will be completed soon, he assured.