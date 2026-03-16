Confusion at Kavali SSC Exam Centre Over Missing Hall Ticket Numbers

Nellore:Confusion prevailed at Viswodaya Boys High School in Kavali on Monday after hall ticket numbers were allegedly not displayed in classrooms for the ongoing SSC (Class X) examinations.

Students who arrived to write the exam were unable to identify their allotted rooms as no hall ticket numbers had been marked in the examination halls, leading to uncertainty shortly before the test began.

Parents expressed anger over the lapse, stating that such basic arrangements should have been ensured in advance for a public examination.

Following their protest, the school staff hurriedly displayed the hall ticket numbers on a board on the premises, enabling students to locate their examination rooms.