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Confusion at Kavali SSC Exam Centre Over Missing Hall Ticket Numbers

Andhra Pradesh
16 March 2026 11:29 PM IST

Parents expressed anger over the lapse, stating that such basic arrangements should have been ensured in advance for a public examination.

Confusion at Kavali SSC Exam Centre Over Missing Hall Ticket Numbers
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Confusion prevailed at Viswodaya Boys High School in Kavali on Monday after hall ticket numbers were allegedly not displayed in classrooms for the ongoing SSC (Class X) examinations.(File Photo)

Nellore:Confusion prevailed at Viswodaya Boys High School in Kavali on Monday after hall ticket numbers were allegedly not displayed in classrooms for the ongoing SSC (Class X) examinations.

Students who arrived to write the exam were unable to identify their allotted rooms as no hall ticket numbers had been marked in the examination halls, leading to uncertainty shortly before the test began.

Parents expressed anger over the lapse, stating that such basic arrangements should have been ensured in advance for a public examination.

Following their protest, the school staff hurriedly displayed the hall ticket numbers on a board on the premises, enabling students to locate their examination rooms.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kavali SSC Exam Centre Missing Hall Ticket Numbers 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
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