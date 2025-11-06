Concerns over No Technical Staff for Operating Gajuladinne Project Gates

Kurnool: Gajuladinne project is facing serious issues due to absence of trained technical personnel for operating the key project, which is the main drinking water source for Kurnool city and caters to the irrigation needs of the region.

This year, due to heavy rains and floods, the project released over 3 TMC feet of excess water. With no technical staff available, contract employees manually handled the lifting and lowering of spillway gates.

Experts warn that such a situation could pose operational risks, especially during emergencies when inflows exceed safety limits.

Constructed in 1977 on the Handri River near Gajuladinne village in Gonegandla mandal, the medium-scale project has a total storage capacity of 4.5 TMC. It provides irrigation water to 24,372 acres across 21 villages in Gonegandla, Kodumur, Krishnagiri and Devanakonda mandals during the Rabi season.

Further, Gajuladinne supplies drinking water to 27 villages in Pathikonda mandal through the Bandagattu scheme, 55 hamlets and Pathikonda town under the Krishnagiri scheme, and to Kurnool city as per demand.

Officials disclosed that in the past two months, the spillway gates had been lifted and lowered 22 times due to continuous rainfall and heavy inflows in the Handri River catchment area. Operating these gates requires skilled electricians, fitters and mechanics — none of whom are regular employees.

These operations are instead being carried out by contract staff even though, as per G.O. No. 29, dated March 19, 1996, the project should have seven technical staff comprising one electrician, one fitter, two mechanics and three helpers. Despite repeated requests by local officials — first in February and again in August this year, these vacancies remain unfilled.

With no permanent technical staff available, the department recently engaged one electrician, one fitter, and one mechanic on a contract basis until November for gate maintenance and operations. Officials fear that without regular and experienced personnel, managing emergencies could become extremely difficult.

Experts say trained staff members are essential for monitoring water levels, ensuring timely gate operations, and alerting higher authorities during flood situations.