Concern over canoes in Tirumala’s Papavinasanam reservoir

Tirupati: A controversy has erupted in Tirumala after canoes were spotted in the sacred Papavinasanam reservoir, leading to concern about its potential impact on its religious sanctity.

The issue came to light after the forest department conducted an inspection, prompting discussions on procedural clarity and coordination among various agencies overseeing Tirumala security.



Reports indicate that the forest department transported canoes into Tirumala and carried out an inspection at the Papavinasanam Dam, a significant water source with deep religious importance. The exercise was aimed at assessing security risks and investigating reports of unauthorised activities in the area.

a lack of prior communication with TTD officials led to speculations over the nature of the operation.

Following this, devotees and opposition parties raised concern as to whether such activities could set a precedent for future developments. Questions are raised as to whether allowing boating, even for security purposes, aligns with the spiritual atmosphere of Tirumala.

A lack of coordination between agencies responsible for maintaining security in the region is suspected.

District forest officer P Vivek clarified that the canoes were used only for inspection as part of a routine security audit within Sri Venkateswara National Park and the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve. The boats have been removed and that there is no plan for permanent boating activity in the reservoir, he clarified.



Former TTD chairman and YSRC spokesperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy condemned the incident and termed it a direct attack on Tirumala’s sanctity. He dismissed claims that it was a trial run for security purposes and sought an explanation from the TTD executive officer. Criticising the TD-led alliance government, he asked whether this was a part of an attempt to turn Tirumala into a tourism destination. Why did deputy CM Pawan Kalyan not respond to the incident so far, he asked.

Meanwhile, the movement of the canoes into Tirumala without TTD’s prior knowledge has irritated the devotees. Sources say the boats were transported through the second ghat road, passing through the Alipiri checkpoint, which is under TTD’s jurisdiction. How could TTD vigilance officials say they were unaware of this, the devotees ask.



“This incident raises doubts as to whether security protocols in Tirumala are being properly enforced. If forest officials were able to bring in canoes and conduct activities in a restricted area without TTD’s knowledge, it exposes potential loopholes in security,” Bhumana stated.



