Comprehensive Plans Essential for Water Security: Collector

Andhra Pradesh
10 March 2026 7:00 PM IST

The collector mentioned that Visakhapatnam was at the forefront of implementing sustainable development programmes.

Visakhapatnam collector M.N. Harendra Prasad. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam collector M.N. Harendra Prasad stated that water security was one of the most significant challenges facing cities in the wake of rapid urbanisation and climate change.

Participating in the “Workshop on Capital Investment Planning for the Water Sector,” organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he emphasised that conserving and efficiently utilising water resources was not just the government’s responsibility but requires the active participation of citizens, organisations and all sections of society. He noted that water security for future generations can be ensured through comprehensive planning alongside measures such as rainwater harvesting, groundwater restoration and moderation in water usage.

The collector mentioned that Visakhapatnam was at the forefront of implementing sustainable development programmes. By designing and executing a Comprehensive Water Security Plan, the city can protect its essential water resources and provide a stable, long-term water supply.

Furthermore, he stated that the suggestions and opinions emerging from this workshop would help further strengthen the city's water management system. The collector concluded with a call to action, stating that it is everyone’s responsibility to save every drop of water and that everyone must work together to build a sustainable, water-secure Visakhapatnam.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Harendra Prasad greater visakhapatnam municipal corporation (gvmc) water management 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

