Comprehensive HIV/AIDS awareness for AP youth

Vijayawada:Stating that only 25% of men and 38% of women are aware of the HIV/AIDS virus and disease in Andhra Pradesh, Dr. A. Siri, project director of the AP State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), announced that APSACS, in collaboration with the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), will conduct awareness programmes aimed at achieving 100% awareness among youth in the state.

Dr. Siri, along with Vijayawada DCP Goutami Shali, flagged off the State Level Marathon - 5K Red Run, organized by APSACS to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, at BRTS Road in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The 5K Red Run began at Meesala Raja Rao Bridge and concluded at the BRTS Road signal point.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Siri highlighted that the State AIDS Control Organisation has set an ambitious target of achieving zero HIV/AIDS spread by 2030 in the state.



She explained that HIV can be transmitted from mother to child and noted the risk of HIV infection from the shared use of syringes. Dr. Siri emphasized that youth addicted to drugs are at higher risk due to syringe sharing.



Students, transgender individuals, and district-level marathon winners participated in large numbers in the state-level marathon, the 5K Red Run - 2024. Six winners, two each from the men's, women's, and transgender categories, representing all 26 districts, competed in the state-level marathon.



Dr. Siri announced that the winners of the state-level marathon will advance to the national-level 10K marathon, scheduled for November 10 in Goa.



A. Paidappadu, Ch. Suresh, and V. Ramesh from NTR, Srikakulam, and ASR districts won first, second, and third places in the men's category. L. Mary, V. Chennaneela, and N. Ramya Joy from Visakhapatnam and Bapatla districts secured first, second, and third places in the women's category. In the transgender category, Mellaka Naresh, Gowd Ramesh, and G. Leelavati from Parvathipuram Manyam and Kurnool districts earned first, second, and third places, respectively.



The winners of the first and second places received Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 25,000 in cash prizes, respectively, while third-place winners received bronze medals and certificates.

