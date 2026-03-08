Complete Unified Family Survey by March 10: Collector

Kakinada:Kakinada district collector S. Shan Mohan directed officials to complete the Unified Family Survey in Kakinada district by March 10, expressing displeasure over slow progress in some mandals.

Reviewing the survey on Saturday, the collector said data had already been collected from 6,51,697 families out of a total 7,55,812 in the district, achieving 86.22 per cent coverage. He instructed officials in lagging mandals to expedite the process and ensure completion within the deadline.

Shan Mohan also directed officials to organise programmes across all constituencies on March 8 to mark International Women's Day, with participation from elected representatives including MLAs, MPs and MLCs.

He said this year’s theme, “Accelerated Action-For All Women and Children: Rights, Equality and Empowerment,” highlights the need for stronger initiatives supporting women.

The collector noted that about one lakh women have become entrepreneurs in the state through government initiatives, including around 4,000 from Kakinada district. He said successful women entrepreneurs would be honoured during the celebrations, while new Self-Help Group (SHG) brands and logos would be unveiled and bank linkage cheques distributed to SHG members.