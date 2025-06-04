Complete 4 Ports, 4 Harbours By Next Year: CM Naidu

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete the Phase-1 works of Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Mulapeta ports as well as the Kakinada Gateway Port by December next year.

He also called for the completion of Phase-1 construction for the Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada fishing harbours within the same timeframe.



Chairing a review meeting here on Tuesday, the CM noted that ports and fishing harbours were valuable economic assets for Andhra Pradesh. He stressed the urgency of completing these projects and making them operational. Discussions also included port operations and maintenance.



Naidu urged officials to explore the possibility of upgrading fishing harbours into minor ports without causing inconvenience to local fishing communities, thereby enhancing regional incomes.



The chief minister called for the immediate initiation of Phase-1 works for new airports in Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Amaravati and Srikakulam (Palasa). He emphasised the goal of developing at least 20 ports and 14 airports across the state.



Naidu also called for the expansion of state roads in accordance with traffic needs, integrating them with national highways through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.



He announced plans to establish an Andhra Pradesh Logistics Corporation to drive infrastructure growth across roads, ports, airports and fishing harbours. He also asked officials to prepare a plan for setting up heliports in agency areas to promote tourism in tribal regions.



Officials informed the CM that construction of the Machilipatnam port was complete by 43.25 per cent c and full completion was expected by November next year. The Phase-1 works of the Ramayapatnam port were completed by 63.89 per cent, the Mulapeta port by 46.59 per cent and the Kakinada gateway port by 29.92 per cent.



On fishing harbours, the officials said the Juvvaladinne was at 97.72 per cent completion, the Nizampatnam at 81.17 per cent, the Machilipatnam at 69.20 per cent, and the Uppada at 78.94 per cent.