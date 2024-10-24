Competent Authority to register returnable plots in farmers name within week in Amaravati: APCRDA

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will take steps to register commercial and residential plots in the names of farmers within a week after allotting returnable plots to them, in exchange for the lands they offered to the CRDA for the construction of Amaravati capital city. APCRDA additional commissioner G. Suryasai Praveen assured the farmers that, following the orders of APCRDA commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, the concerned competent authorities would ensure the registration of the plots.

On Wednesday, the APCRDA conducted an e-lottery to allot residential and commercial plots to those farmers who had not yet received returnable plots, at their office in Vijayawada. A total of 68 returnable plots were allotted to 23 farmers from nine villages on the first day of the e-lottery, which was conducted using an online random system.



The respective competent authorities handed over the plot allotment documents to the farmers who received plots on the first day of the e-lottery.



On the occasion, the CRDA additional commissioner informed that the state government would commence the development of basic amenities in the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts in the Amaravati capital region starting in December. Later, the CRDA GIS team officials displayed the plots allotted to the farmers using maps. APCRDA Lands Director BLN Rajakumari, Special Deputy Collectors V. David Raju, M. Visveswara Naidu, B. Rama Rao, K. Swarna Mary, G. Sai Srinivas Naik, and other officials were present.



