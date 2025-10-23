Common Zoning Regulations 2025 Launched To Boost Ease Of Doing Business

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark move to streamline urban growth, Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday unveiled the Common Zoning Regulations – 2025, introducing a unified urban planning framework across all urban local bodies (ULBs) and urban development authorities (UDAs).

For the first time, a single set of zoning norms will apply to every urban area in the state, replacing previously inconsistent master plans that often led to ambiguity in land use and development permissions.

The new policy, rolled out by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department, aims to bring uniformity, transparency, and technology-driven governance to urban development.

Officials said the reform will not only simplify compliance but also align the state’s planning standards with national benchmarks, such as the URDPFI guidelines and the Ease of Doing Business principles.

Describing the reform as a “paradigm shift in urban governance,” Principal Secretary (MA&UD) S. Suresh Kumar said the unified system will enhance investor confidence and accelerate digital approvals through the Online Building Permission System (OBPS).

“The initiative reflects Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of a ‘Future-Ready State’ where urban planning, infrastructure and citizen services merge through technology, transparency and efficiency. The regulations are designed to promote uniform land-use policies, reduce manual discretion, and balance development with environmental protection,” Suresh Kumar underlined.

One of the major highlights is the rationalisation of land-use categories from 16 to nine — Residential, Commercial, Public & Semi-Public, Industrial, Recreational, Transportation, Mixed Use, Agricultural, and Development Restricted / Protected Use Zones. Each category now includes clear definitions of permissible, restricted, and prohibited activities, based on environmental safety standards prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The principal secretary stated that the regulations integrate directly with the state’s Ease of Doing Business agenda by minimising procedural redundancies and ensuring faster, rule-based approvals. He further stated that strict safeguards have been included to protect water bodies, eco-sensitive zones and heritage sites, allowing only regulated tourism and recreation in sensitive areas.

Suresh Kumar pointed out that all previously sanctioned layouts and permitted developments will remain valid to ensure a smooth transition. “Citizens and developers can access zoning maps, land-use rules and building norms online, marking a significant shift towards transparency and digital governance,” he emphasised.