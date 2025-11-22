Committee To Resolve All Problems Of Farmers In Amaravati Capital Within 6 Months

VIJAYAWADA: The second meeting of the three-member committee constituted to deal with issues of farmers in Amaravati Capital Region pledged to resolve all the problems within six months. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had formed this committee to address pending concerns related to land allotments and infrastructure facilities for farmers who have surrendered their agricultural fields under the capital's land pooling scheme.

The three-member committee, comprising union Communications minister of state Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, AP Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Ponguru Narayana and Tadikonda MLA T. Shravan Kumar, met at the municipal headquarters in Amaravati on Saturday.

Dr Chandra Sekhar recalled the hardships faced by farmers during the five-year-rule of the YSRC government. He said the Chandrababu Naidu government has not forgotten the sacrifices made by the farmers. He maintained that 98 per cent of farmers have been allotted plots.

Only 700 acres of land is stuck in various issues. He assured that contentions over Jareebu (fertile) and metta (dry) lands are being verified at the field level. With regard to the contentious Lanka (island) lands, which are under litigation in the National Green Tribunal, the union minister indicated that the tribunal’s verdict is expected by February 2026.

No development activities could thus be taken up until then. Dr Chandra Sekhar said registration of returnable lands is proceeding swiftly, with only a small number of farmers yet to receive their lands. Minister Narayana reiterated that the state government is committed to do justice to each farmer in Amaravati.

He disclosed that infrastructure works in the capital region's 25 villages, like roads, drainage, and street lighting, will start from January 2026. Narayana asked farmers not to believe misleading claims made by individuals with vested interests, who are trying to create unrest. He maintained that all concerns, including plot registration and land disputes, are being actively addressed.

Tadikonda MLA Shravan Kumar said detailed project reports (DPRs) for providing basic amenities are ready. Work on them will commence by the end of December 2025. Officials who attended the committee’s meeting included CRDA commissioner K. Kanna Babu and additional commissioner Bhargava Teja.