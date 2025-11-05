Commissioner Y.O. Nandan Orders Removal of Encroachments in Nellore

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Corporation commissioner Y.O. Nandan inspected encroachments at the Nakkalolla Centre junction area on Tuesday and warned traders who had extended their shops beyond road margins, causing heavy traffic congestion in the busy locality.

Nandan instructed Town Planning officials to take immediate action to remove all shops and structures encroaching on road margins to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Later, he inspected the Lucky Shopping Mall area on Trunk Road and directed staff to restore drainage channels to prevent waterlogging and ensure the free flow of stormwater during heavy rains. Officials from the town planning, sanitation, and engineering departments, along with ward secretariat staff, participated in the inspection.

In a subsequent review meeting held at the Municipal Corporation office with engineering officials, the commissioner and TD leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy discussed development activities in Nellore Rural.

Giridhar Reddy emphasised that all ongoing works should adhere to the highest quality standards and said that proposals for new projects had been prepared based on petitions and requests from the public in the Nellore Rural constituency.