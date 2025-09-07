Commissioner Orders Action Against Buildings Violating Permits In Nellore

Nellore:Nellore Municipal Corporation commissioner Y.O. Nandan has directed town planning officials and ward secretariat planning secretaries to file charge sheets against buildings constructed in violation of approved permits.

Reviewing the weekly meeting of the Town Planning Department at the Command Control Centre on Saturday, the Commissioner instructed officials to ensure that building owners prominently display their approvals and sanctioned plans at construction sites.

He ordered that notices be served to those failing to do so and charge sheets be opened against violators under CO and PO provisions.

Nandan also stressed that buildings being used for commercial purposes without occupancy certificates should be identified immediately and issued notices. He asked officials to regularly inspect construction sites, prevent road encroachments by building materials, and enforce timely clearance of debris.

The Commissioner further directed officials to identify unauthorised layouts, sensitise their owners, and encourage them to utilise the government’s ongoing Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

Town planning officials Murali, Satish, Raghunath Rao, TPBOs, and ward secretariat planning secretaries attended the meeting.