Commercial LPG Sold In Black Market At Rs 3,200; Food Prices Rise

KURNOOL: Allegations of large-scale black-marketing of commercial LPG cylinders have surfaced across several districts of Andhra Pradesh, with hotels being forced to purchase cylinders at inflated prices.

The situation has emerged after the Centre decided to prioritise domestic LPG supply in view of the war-related issues, which has led to restrictions on the supply of commercial gas cylinders.

Taking advantage of the situation, some LPG distributors are flouting the guidelines and selling cylinders through unofficial channels. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder that was available at around Rs 2,200 until a week ago is now being sold for as much as `3,200 in the black market.

Hotel operators say distributors initially claimd stocks have exhausted. However, they offered to arrange cylinders through alternative sources, and at higher prices.

In some instances, it is alleged that domestic LPG cylinders meant for household consumption are being illegally refilled into commercial cylinders and sold to hotels.

In other cases, distributors are creating artificial shortages to push up prices.

Sources indicate that thousands of cylinders have already entered the black market in districts such as Kurnool, Tirupati and Kadapa. Despite these reports, there has been no action from the civil supplies department to curb blackmarketing.

At the same time, the prices of edible oils have also witnessed a sudden increase in the retail market. Traders say the price of Dalda has increased by Rs 8 per kg, rising from Rs 146 to Rs 154. Similarly, most cooking oils, including sunflower and groundnut oil, have seen price hikes ranging from Rs 8 to Rs 10 per litre.

The combined impact of rising cooking oil prices and the surge in LPG costs has begun to reflect on food prices in hotels and eateries. Several establishments have increased their menu rates over the past two days.

A food safety officer in Kurnool claimed that regulating the prices of LPG cylinders or food items does not fall under his department’s jurisdiction.