Command Control Centres Set Up in NTR District for Cyclone Montha

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha on Sunday directed officials to remain on constant alert and ensure there is no loss of life or property in view of Cyclone Montha warnings. He instructed that disaster response teams be kept active at the mandal level, with close coordination between staff at the village and ward secretariat units.

Lakshmisha said officials and field staff should be available round the clock. He announced the launch of a 24-hour helpline to assist the public in emergencies. People can contact the command control centre at 91549 70454. Cyclone command centres have also been set up at the following locations: Vijayawada RDO office 0866 2574454, Nandigama RDO office 78930 53534and Thiruvur RDO office: 83098 36215 / 08673 251235

He instructed officials to remove dangerous hoardings and identify dilapidated buildings to relocate residents to rehabilitation centres with basic amenities. He also warned fishermen not to venture into rivers due to the cyclone threat.

Holding a teleconference with RDOs and officials from departments including revenue, electricity, irrigation, civil supplies, R&B, panchayat raj, and municipal administration, the collector reviewed preparedness measures. He asked officials to monitor water levels in the Krishna River and nearby streams and prevent people from venturing into flood-prone areas.

Lakshmisha stressed the need to educate the public to avoid travel during heavy rains and winds and to ensure cattle are not tethered under trees or near electric poles. He directed officials to provide full support to farmers and ensure immediate medical care for patients and pregnant women by shifting them to nearby hospitals.

The collector also ordered that equipment be kept ready to clear fallen trees and poles, and that new poles and transformers be kept in reserve. “Dedication and constant alertness alone can ensure the safety of people,” Lakshmisha said.

Vijayawada RDO K. Chaitanya, Nandigama RDO K. Balakrishna, and Tiruvuru RDO K. Madhuri took part in the teleconference.