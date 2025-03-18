Come March, Vizag blossoms with pink trumpet flowers

Visakhapatnam: The City of Destiny Visakhapatnam transforms each March with Tabebuia avellanedae or Tabebuia rosea, commonly known as trumpet trees, acquiring a crown full of pink flowers.

Much like the beloved cherry blossoms of Japan, these enchanting flowers bring immense joy to both locals and visitors, blanketing the streets with soft shades of fallen pink flowers.

As one winds through the streets adorned with these spectacular blossoms, the feeling is that of a quiet reflection. The gentle flutter of the flower petals in the breeze resonates deep, warming hearts and making the city like a dream come alive.

Though the origins of Tabebuia avellanedae or rosea in Vizag might be a mystery, these trees have a rich history of enhancing urban life since colonial times. Native to the tropical climates of South and Central America, these trees have brought in an enchanting charm to Vizag city’s landscape.

Dr. M. Rama Murty, founder of the Rani Chandramani Devi Government Hospital Biodiversity Park and the Dolphin Nature Conservation Society, shares the importance of carefully planting these trees to protect the delicate balance of biodiversity in the city. They bring in not only ornamental beauty but attract birds and butterflies.

VMRDA City Central Park has a heart-warming vibrant display of pink trumpet flowers. These draw in photographers, families and tourists, creating a sense of community and shared joy at the park. The stunning blossoming of pink trumpet trees fosters a sense of connection within the community.

Residents and visitors come together to celebrate the beauty of nature, sharing smiles and inspiration beneath the blooming cover.