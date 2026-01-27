Colourful Tableaux Draw Cheers At R-Day Parade

Vijayawada: Colourful tableaux of various government departments were a major attraction at the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Amaravati on Monday.

A tableau depicting the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram won the first place followed by a tableau on chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s schemes for welfare of women, displayed by the society for elimination of rural poverty.

A tableau with the theme of investments generating employment, fashioned by the department of industries won the third prize.

The tableaux of population management and human resource development, health and family welfare, medical education, women and child welfare, skill development corporation, school education, tourism, water resources, micro irrigation, forest, agriculture, fisheries, basic amenities and investments, CRDA, NEDCAP, handloom and jute, horticulture, Swachh Andhra Corporation, municipal administration, panchayat raj and rural development, RTGS etc carried the theme of governmental commitment to public welfare.

Some tableaux displaying traditional artifacts also attracted the gathering.

Earlier in the day, Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer hoisted the national flag before the start of the Republic-Day Parade and addressed the gathering. Contingents from the Indian army, APSP second battalion from Kurnool, CRPF, Kerala state police, APSP 16th Battalion from Visakhapatnam, NCC boys and girls, AP social welfare residential schools’ boys and girls, the Bharat Scouts and Guides (boys and girls) and the Youth Red Cross took part in the parade.

The Indian army contingent won the first place followed by APSP 16th battalion the second place and the Kerala state police contingent a consolation prize.

Moreover, the performance of the brass band and the pipe band enthralled the audience.