Collectors Push for Design Overhaul, Elevated Stretch on NH-65

Vijayawada: NTR and Krishna district collectors Dr G. Lakshmisha and D.K. Balaji have sought revisions to the proposed expansion of National Highway 65 from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam into a six-lane corridor, suggesting the inclusion of an elevated corridor to ease chronic traffic congestion.

The recommendation came during a joint review meeting held at the NTR District Collectorate in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by public representatives from both districts, along with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Metro Rail authorities.

Lakshmisha directed Metro officials to prepare three alternative designs for the project, noting that the current proposal failed to adequately address bottlenecks, particularly between Benz Circle and China Ogirala, one of the city’s busiest stretches. He also pointed out the need for additional Vehicle Underpasses (VUPs) and suggested a feasibility study to identify more potential locations.

Krishna district collector Balaji said that building an elevated corridor would be the most practical solution to resolve the city’s growing traffic issues. He highlighted the rising vehicular movement from the outskirts and the anticipated increase in port-related transport, stressing the importance of elevated structures to manage congestion. He also drew attention to the lack of proper drainage in non-residential areas, which often worsens traffic and road maintenance problems.

MLAs Gadde Rammohan, Bode Prasad, and Varla Kumar Raja urged the authorities to link NH-65 with NH-16 and to establish connecting roads at three key junctions. They also requested the construction of more underpasses, installation of streetlights, and measures to prevent water stagnation in low-lying areas.

The meeting was attended by NTR joint collector S. Ilakkiya, Krishna joint collector M. Naveen, NTR district revenue officer M. Lakshmi Narasimham, Vijayawada RDO K. Chaitanya, NHAI project director Vidyasagar, and other officials from various departments.