Collectors Distribute Bharosa Pensions At Doorstep In Nellore, Prakasam

Nellore/Ongole: As part of the state government’s NTR Bharosa social security programme, district collector Himanshu Shukla distributed pensions to beneficiaries in Nellore on Wednesday.

At a programme held at ESRM School, Moolapet, Shukla handed over pensions to several beneficiaries, including Sirivella Srinivas, 62, a former electrician bedridden with paralysis for three years, who received ₹15,000, and Sharada, 55, a single woman, who received ₹4,000. The collector inquired about their health and advised medical consultation if necessary. Family members expressed gratitude to the government for delivering pensions at their doorstep. Municipal commissioner Nandan and secretariat staff also took part.

Meanwhile, in Maddipadu mandal, Santanutalapadu constituency (Prakasam district), state minister for social welfare Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participated in a tractor rally and distributed pensions directly in BC Colony, along with district collector P. Rajababu and MLA B.N. Vijay Kumar.

On the occasion, they also launched the “Super GST – Super Savings” awareness campaign to educate people on the benefits of GST 2.0 and the Centre’s recent tax reductions. The minister inspected local shops to review implementation of revised rates.

Addressing a public meeting, Dr Dola reiterated the government’s welfare initiatives, including monthly pension disbursement of ₹2,700 crore, pensions ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹15,000, educational support of ₹15,000 per student under Vandanam, annual farmer support of ₹20,000 under Annadata Sukhibhava. He said Andhra Pradesh was the only state offering pensions on such a scale. Collector Rajababu highlighted that the GST awareness campaign would inform every household about savings on daily essentials. MLA Vijay Kumar lauded the move as people-centric, despite revenue challenges.