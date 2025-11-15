Collector Warns Against Poor-Quality Midday Meals

Kakinada:Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi on Friday warned that action would be taken against agencies supplying substandard midday meals and against teachers who fail to supervise them.

Reviewing the scheme’s implementation in government schools, welfare hostels and Anganwadi centres via video conference, she said the government introduced the programme to prevent nutritional deficiencies among students, and officials must ensure strict adherence to the prescribed menu.

She stressed that there should be no compromise on quality—rice, vegetables and ingredients must meet standards, and food must be clean and palatable. Noting that some students skip meals due to poor taste, she directed officials to identify shortcomings and ensure that all students receive their meals. She also asked teachers to gather feedback from parents and students to improve the programme.

SADAREM slot booking resumes; priority for pending applicants

Kakinada:Kakinada district collector S. Shanmohan on Friday announced the resumption of slot booking under SADAREM (Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access, Rehabilitation and Empowerment) from Friday until the end of December. Priority will be given to applicants already on the waiting list, followed by newly registered candidates.



He said SADAREM tests will be conducted on Tuesdays at Kakinada Government General Hospital and Tuni Area Hospital, and on Mondays at Prathipadu Hospital. Certificates will be issued based on the assessed percentage of disability across categories including visual impairment, hearing impairment, mental disability and intellectual disability.

The collector said applicants earlier diagnosed with minor disabilities had been allowed to appeal, but all appeals will now be followed by re-testing before certificates are issued. He added that eligible candidates, as per their SADAREM certification, will receive pensions.

CJI Gavai to visit Mangalagiri on Nov. 16

Vijayawada:Chief Justice of India Justice B.R. Gavai will visit Mangalagiri in Guntur district on November 16 to take part in a programme commemorating 75 years since the Constituent Assembly began its discussions on the draft Constitution on November 16, 1949.



The event will be held at the C.K. Convention Hall and will be attended by Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and several judges of the AP High Court.

Guntur district judge Kalyan Chakravarthi, district collector Thameem Ansariya, and SP Vakul Jindal inspected the venue on Thursday and issued necessary directions to ensure security and smooth conduct of the VVIP visit.





SIT arrests liquor scam accused Anil Chokhara

Vijayawada:The AP CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday arrested Anil Chokhara accused No. 49 in the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam in Mumbai and brought him to the SIT office in Vijayawada on Friday. He is charged with illegally diverting Rs 77.55 crore from private distilleries to shell companies.



Investigators said Chokhara facilitated the conversion of white money from three distilleries Adan Distilleries, Leela Distilleries, and SPY Agro Industries Ltd into black money by routing funds through shell firms based in Mumbai. The laundered money was allegedly channelled to the liquor syndicate and then to senior figures in the previous YSRC government.

According to the SIT, `77.55 crore was transferred from the three distilleries to four shell companies, and subsequently moved to 32 more shell entities in an attempt to evade detection by enforcement agencies.