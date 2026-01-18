Collector Warns Against Bribe Demands at KGH

The collector issued the warning after conducting a surprise inspection of the hospital in the morning. He visited the emergency medical unit, burns ward and the reconstructive surgery department, and interacted with patients to assess the quality of care.During the inspection, relatives of a patient complained that money had been demanded for treatment. Taking serious note of the allegation, the collector ordered the hospital superintendent to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matterHe directed hospital authorities to prominently display boards across the premises informing the public that treatment at KGH is free and advised patients not to pay any staff member under any circumstances. “Action will be taken against anyone found demanding money,” he said.KGH superintendent I. Vani, administrative officer B.V. Ramana, RMO Bangaraiah and other medical officers accompanied the collector during the inspection.