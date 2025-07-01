Collector Thameem Ansariya Assures Tobacco Farmers of Govt Support

Nellore: Prakasam district collector A. Thameem Ansariya assured tobacco farmers that the state government was taking all necessary steps to prevent losses in the sector.

On Tuesday, the collector inspected the procurement process at a tobacco procurement centre at Garlapadu village in Maddipadu mandal and instructed officials to ensure hassle-free procurement. She enquired with farmers about any issues in procurement and cultivation and yield.

Farmers urged the collector to ensure MSP for the crop.

A farmer from Muppalla village in Naguluppalapadu mandal informed her that he had cultivated tobacco on 10 acres, with a yield of 10 to 12 quintals per acre. But, compared to last year, this season’s prices were lower, which was causing financial strain. The government should support them, he said.

She promised the farmers that government was committed to protecting the interests of tobacco growers and would take steps to avoid losses in tobacco farming.

She also reassured farmers that MARKFED would continue purchasing the "Nalagurabi" variety of tobacco directly from them.

MARKFED DM M. Harikrishna, Maddipadu Tahsildar Ms. Adilakshmi, MPDO Prasad, and other officials accompanied the collector.