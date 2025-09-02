Collector Sets Sept. 30 Deadline For Kurnool Road Works

Kurnool: District collector P. Ranjit Basha has directed the Municipal Commissioner to complete ongoing road construction and beautification works in the city by September 30.

During an inspection on Tuesday, the collector reviewed projects at Silver Jubilee College, Vignan Mandir, Bangarupet, Municipal Office, Sunkesula Road, and other areas. He examined road widening works from C Camp to Vignan Mandir and B Camp Auto Stand, new dividers and beautification from Bangarupet Junction to RS Road, and expansion from St. Joseph’s College to Hindu Cemetery.

Expressing concern that the works remain incomplete despite funds being released six months ago, he instructed officials to expedite progress. He also asked the Commissioner to submit proposals for funds under the National Clean Air Programme for 2025-26. Municipal Commissioner P. Viswanath, R&B SE Maheshwara Reddy, and other officials accompanied him.