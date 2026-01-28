Collector Reviews Food Quality at Anna Canteen in Nandyal

Kurnool: Nandyal district collector Rajakumari on Wednesday dined at an Anna Canteen in Nandyal town to review the quality of food being served to beneficiaries.

After inspecting the canteen, the Collector paid ₹5 and had a meal along with diners. She later interacted with beneficiaries to seek feedback on food quality, hygiene and service standards.

Rajakumari stressed the need to maintain strict cleanliness and hygiene at Anna Canteens, directing staff to ensure that plates, glasses and utensils are washed immediately after use. She also instructed that kitchens and surrounding premises must be kept clean at all times.

Emphasising that food quality and sanitation are of utmost importance, the Collector asked officials to ensure that beneficiaries receive safe, nutritious and hygienically prepared meals on a daily basis.