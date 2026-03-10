Collector Reviews Facilities, Surgical Services at GGH

Nellore: The Government General Hospital (GGH) here is planning to strengthen medical services by procuring essential equipment and improving infrastructure to increase the number of surgeries.

At a meeting of the Government General Hospital Development Committee held at the hospital’s lecture hall on Tuesday, officials reviewed both clinical and administrative aspects of hospital functioning. The review focused on improving the performance of departments such as general surgery, orthopaedics, ENT, oncology, gynaecology and ophthalmology, particularly in meeting the targets set for major surgeries.

Officials led by district collector Himanshu Shukla discussed the reasons for the shortfall in surgical procedures and stressed the need to procure modern medical equipment required by various departments.

It was decided that a comprehensive list of equipment needed by different units would be prepared and submitted for procurement. Priority will also be given to the physiotherapy and psychiatry departments for the purchase of specialised equipment.

The meeting also reviewed the condition of ICU beds. Officials suggested that the beds be inspected through APMSIDC and repaired or replaced wherever necessary. Participants noted that improving facilities and equipment would help increase the number of surgeries and enhance patient care.

On the administrative side, officials discussed measures to strengthen security and regulate the movement of attendants at the hospital entrance to ensure better crowd management.

They also highlighted the need for improved lighting on the hospital premises, particularly after 9 p.m., and recommended installing additional lights and ensuring uninterrupted power supply with adequate backup.

Municipal authorities were asked to maintain cleanliness around the hospital and prevent the entry of stray dogs and monkeys into the campus.

Earlier, Government General Hospital superintendent Dr Madhavi made a PowerPoint presentation on the services being provided by the hospital and the progress achieved so far.

Himanshu Shukla directed officials to take prompt steps to improve medical services and facilities at the hospital.

The meeting was attended by revenue divisional officer Anusha, Government Medical College principal Dr Rajeshwari, DCHS Dr Parimala, Dr Sujatha, deputy collector Maheshwar Reddy and doctors from various departments.