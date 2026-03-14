Collector Releases Songs CD on Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu

Nellore: District collector Himanshu Shukla on Saturday released a CD of songs dedicated to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, commemorating the life and sacrifice of the revered freedom fighter. The CD, written by noted poet and critic Chinni Narayana Rao, was unveiled at the collector’s camp office in Nellore.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the formation of Andhra State was made possible due to the supreme sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu. He noted that many aspects of the leader’s life and dedication to the cause of the Telugu people still need to reach a wider audience.

Appreciating the initiative, Himanshu Shukla lauded poet Chinni Narayana Rao for presenting the memories and ideals of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu in the form of songs, which he said would inspire future generations.

Among those present at the programme were Subhamastu Shopping Mall MD Bayya Ravikumar, auditor Chinni Sravan Kumar, Athidhi Hotel CEO E. Suresh Kumar, Chinni Ram Sriketan and others.