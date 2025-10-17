Collector Orders Filling Up of Vacant Posts in Rajahmundry GGH

Kakinada:East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri has asked authorities of the Government General Hospital, Rajamahendravaram, to fill up all posts lying vacant in the hospital.

While reviewing the working of GGH at a meeting in the hospital on Thursday, senior officials informed her that a total of 484 posts have been sanctioned for the Rajahmundry hospital, of which 158 posts are lying vacant.

Following this, the collector suggested that the vacant posts of paramedical staff and technicians be filled through a notification during the first week of November. She wanted quality services provided at the hospital, while expanding the ophthalmology and microbiology departments.

Keerthi Chekuri said every medical officer and staff should be accountable for providing better medical services to people. In particular, she wanted comprehensive medicare made available to cancer patients at the Oncology department and allied medical services. She asked the specialist doctors to ensure comprehensive cancer diagnosis, treatment, counselling and follow-up services to the patients.

The collector observed that 75 per cent construction of the 50-bed critical care block has been completed. She wanted the remaining work to be completed by the end of October. “The necessary medical equipment should be installed, so that the block starts serving the patients soon after its completion.

Keerthi Chekuri wanted steps taken to appoint two medical offices in the SNCU of the Paediatric department. She ordered the appointment of a PG specialist in Dermatology department in view of the increasing number of outpatients. She said the blood bank must be fully functional and blood donation camps held from time to time to ensure that blood is available to patients during emergencies.

The collected said immediate steps should be taken to order freezers for the Mortuary department, along with construction of toilets near the mortuary.

Those who participated in the meeting included special deputy collector S. Bhaskar Reddy and GGH superintendent B. Sowbhagya Lakshmi.