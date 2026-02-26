Collector Orders Fast-track Completion Of VB-G RAM G Works

Kurnool: District collector Dr A. Siri has directed officials to expedite works taken up under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

Reviewing the progress through a video conference with district- and mandal-level officials on Wednesday, she said 704 works worth ₹72.69 crore had been sanctioned in the district. Of these, 634 works have already been grounded, while the remaining 70 must be commenced by Saturday.

Expressing concern over delays in Krishnagiri mandal, the collector noted that only two of the 17 sanctioned works had been taken up and instructed engineers to start the remaining works immediately. She also directed officials to launch pending works in Pattikonda and Tuggali mandals without further delay.