Collector Orders Emergency Measures As Fluorosis, Jaundice Hit Kanigiri Villages

Nellore: District collector P. Rajababu and Kanigiri MLA Mukku Ugra Narasimhareddy visited several villages in Kanigiri mandal on Thursday after reports of fluorosis and jaundice surfaced in the region. The officials reviewed drinking water supply, sanitation, and public health measures, stressing the need for clean surroundings and strict personal hygiene.

At Baduguleru village, where nine jaundice cases were reported, the collector inspected water sources and sanitation works. Officials informed him that borewell supply had been stopped and RO-treated water was being provided. During a door-to-door visit, it was found that despite all households having toilets, many men continued open defecation. The collector warned that such practices contaminate groundwater and urged complete toilet usage to prevent further disease spread.

In fluoride-affected Kammavaripalli and Dirishavancha villages, the collector ordered tanker water supply from Friday and directed officials to bring safe water from Ramatheertham. He sought a detailed fluoride contamination report from DMHO Venkateswarlu. The MLA suggested implementing eco-friendly “magic drainage” systems to manage wastewater and recharge groundwater.

At the Zilla Parishad High School, the collector expressed anger after finding students consuming borewell water. He ordered an immediate supply of RO water, directed that a warning board stating “This is not drinking water” be installed, and demonstrated a live water quality test to students, explaining fluoride hazards.

At the Anganwadi Centre, he reviewed health and nutrition records and joined children for a midday meal. After finding the rice undercooked and receiving complaints, he instructed officials to remove the cook. Teachers were asked to educate students on hygiene and the dangers of open defecation.

The collector and MLA later laid the foundation stone for a Rs 13-lakh overhead drinking water tank at Bala Koteswara Puram under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The MLA also assured villagers that their demands for cement roads and a primary school would be addressed.

Officials, including DPO Venkateswara Rao, DEO Kiran Kumar, RDO Keshavardhan Reddy, DMHO Venkateswarlu and MPP D. Prakasam, participated in the visit.