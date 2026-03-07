Collector Orders Advance Infrastructure Set Up for Upcoming Industries in Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam:Vizianagaram district collector S. Ramsunder Reddy on Friday held a review meeting with officials of the industries department to assess the progress of proposed industries in the district and the development of essential infrastructure.

Emphasising the government’s priority on industrial development, the collector urged various departments to work in coordination to ensure that projects are established without delay. He directed officials to prepare land, electricity, water supply and road connectivity in advance so that investors do not face any hurdles during project implementation.

Highlighting the employment potential, Ramsunder Reddy said the establishment of industries would generate significant job opportunities for local youth.

The collector reviewed the status of major projects, including those of Radhika Vegetable Oils Private Limited, Super Smelters Limited, Maa Mahamaya Industries Limited and JSW Industries Park Limited. The meeting also examined the progress of land acquisition for these projects.

In addition, companies that have signed MoUs with the government, such as Steel Exchange India Limited, Steel Exchange Infra Logistics Limited, Ansumi Space Corporation, Vaishakhi Growth Corridor, Rushil Decors and EliteLogics Exim Agency India Limited, were discussed. Officials were asked to expedite approvals and extend necessary support to ensure timely establishment of the industries.

Industries department general manager M.M.V. Karunakar, Vizianagaram RDO Venkateswara Rao, Cheepurupalli RDO M. Sudharani and other officials participated in the meeting. The collector directed officials to resolve pending issues at the earliest and accelerate industrial development in the district.