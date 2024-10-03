 Top
Collector, MLA Fulfill CM Naidu's Promises to Putchkayalamada Village

Andhra Pradesh
2 Oct 2024 7:21 PM GMT
As part of the CM Naidu's assurances, the collector and MLA presented a Piaggio Ape electric auto vehicle worth Rs.3.80 lakh to auto driver Ashok Kumar. (Image: DC)

Kurnool: District collector P. Ranjith Basha and Pathikonda MLA K.E. Shyam Kumar visited Putchkayalamada village in Pathikonda mandal to fulfil the promises made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his previous visit.

As part of the CM's assurances, the collector and MLA presented a Piaggio Ape electric auto vehicle worth `3.80 lakh to auto driver Ashok Kumar. This new vehicle will provide a much-needed upgrade for Ashok Kumar's livelihood.

Additionally, the district officials handed over a cheque of Rs.1 lakh from the CM relief fund to Kavita for the medical treatment of her husband, Ramudu.

