Collector Leads Vanamahotsavam Celebrations With Fun, Awareness

Kurnool: In celebration of Karthika Pournami, collector Dr A. Siri and joint collector Noorul Quamer led a group of district officials on a rejuvenating visit to Vijayavanam, where they took part in prayers, games, and other recreational activities.

The event, organised by the forest department, offered officials a welcome break from their routine duties, combining fun, relaxation, and environmental awareness. The programme began with the planting of saplings and prayers offered at the Usiri (Indian Gooseberry) tree, symbolising the spirit of Vanamahotsavam during the auspicious Karthika month.

Following the rituals, officials joined in a series of friendly games, including shuttle, carrom, tug of war, and musical chairs, sharing moments of camaraderie and laughter. Collector Dr Siri actively participated in the events, while joint collector Noorul Quamer led his team to victory in both the tug of war and shuttle competitions.

Winners were felicitated by the collector, who presented Tulasi bags as eco-friendly gifts. Among the winners were social welfare officer Radhika (musical chairs) and fire officer Anuradha (balloon pick game), along with several others recognised for their enthusiastic participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Siri said that observing Vanamahotsavam during the Karthika month encourages both spiritual well-being and environmental consciousness. She urged everyone to take part in similar green initiatives and help expand greenery across the district.

She also announced plans to develop Vijayavanam Park further as a tourist attraction, highlighting its natural beauty, serene atmosphere, and potential as a hub for eco-tourism.