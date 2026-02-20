Collector Launches Car Driving Training For Women

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G. Lakshmisha on Thursday launched a car-driving training programme for women at the Rural Incubation Skilling and Entrepreneurship (RISE) Centre in Guntupalli of Ibrahimpatnam mandal.

The initiative, organised in collaboration with the transport department, is aimed at equipping women who have already secured learner’s licences with professional driving skills to enhance their livelihood opportunities.

Officials said participants will receive support in obtaining permanent driving licences and assistance in procuring vehicles through government-linked schemes upon completion of the training. The collector urged women to utilise the RISE platform to achieve financial independence and improve their families’ socio-economic prospects.