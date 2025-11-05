Collector Keerthi Chekuri Calls for Wider Adoption of Natural Farming

Kakinada: East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri said that natural farming is gaining strong support among farmers as it offers better yields at lower costs compared to fertiliser-based farming. She expressed confidence that the majority of farmers in the district would soon adopt natural farming practices.

During an interaction with farmers practising natural farming, the collector enquired about their methods and results. Farmer Venkata Rajesh of Devarapalli village said that after switching to natural farming, his yield had increased while cultivation costs had reduced significantly. He noted that avoiding chemical fertilisers has improved soil fertility and enhanced the crops’ resilience to natural calamities.

Other farmers said that natural farming strengthens soil structure, making it more resistant to floods and storms. They added that stable yields in both Rabi and Kharif seasons have encouraged many farmers to adopt these methods.

The farmers explained natural farming techniques such as Beejamrutham, Jeevamrutham, Ganajeevamrutham, Nemastram, Agnastram, Brahmastram, Panchagavya, and the use of natural pest repellents prepared from neem, datura, and pongamia extracts.

The collector advised agricultural officials to conduct more training programmes and promote experience-sharing among farmers through district-level platforms. She said that these interactions would help popularise natural farming practices across the region.

District agriculture officer Madhava Rao, horticulture officer N. Mallikarjuna Rao, and district project manager Tata Rao were also present.