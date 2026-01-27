Collector G. Lakshmisha Orders Round-the-Clock Monitoring of Protected Drinking Water Supply

Vijayawada: District collector Dr G. Lakshmisha on Tuesday directed officials to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of protected drinking water supply and stressed that water should be released only after chlorination, cleaning and timely biological tests, with public health accorded top priority.

Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate with officials from the rural water supply (RWS), panchayat raj, medical and health, groundwater, education, women and child welfare and other departments, the collector emphasised strict inter-departmental coordination and regular field inspections to resolve drinking water issues at the grassroots level.

He instructed officials to maintain continuous surveillance over drinking water schemes, ensure periodic cleaning of overhead tanks and supply water only after proper chlorination. Monthly biological testing of drinking water sources was made mandatory. He also directed that display boards be installed at government hospitals, schools, hostels, anganwadi centres and panchayat offices, clearly indicating the dates and details of water quality tests to promote transparency and public awareness.

Referring to works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Dr Lakshmisha said 534 projects had been sanctioned in the district, of which 433 have been completed, while 101 remain pending. He asked officials to expedite the remaining works and warned of strict action against contractors and officials found negligent in meeting deadlines.

The collector further directed officials to promptly report technical issues, if any, in the drinking water supply for immediate resolution. He stressed the need to complete operations and maintenance works without delay, carry out repairs wherever necessary, prevent pipeline leakages and ensure the smooth functioning of pump houses and motors. Continuous field-level monitoring, he said, is essential to avoid disruptions and ensure uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water.

Reiterating that access to safe drinking water is critical to public health, the collector called upon all departments to work in close coordination and take proactive steps to prevent contamination and water-borne diseases, particularly in rural areas.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad CEO K. Kannamanayudu, RWS SE Ch. Tirumala Kumar, ICDS PD Shaik Ruksana Sultana Begum, district agriculture officer D.M.F. Vijayakumari, DEO Chandrakala, district medical and health officer Dr M. Suhasini, DPO Lavanya Kumari and other senior officials.