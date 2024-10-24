Collector forms panel to end protest by villagers against ethanol factory pollution

The agitators on Thursday forced their entry to the factory premises, but the police foiled their attempt by erecting barricades. The agitators raised slogans against the industrial unit, alleging that they were unable to bear the stench of the gaseous emissions from the factory.“We are unable to eat our food due to the foul smell. Many are vomiting and falling sick,” they complained.Social worker Siva Ganesh and former Jana Sena leader Patamsetty Surya Chandra continued their indefinite fast in support of the villagers’ demand, at Ramalayam in Gummalladoddi village.Meanwhile, to mitigate the issue, East Godavari collector P Prashanthi formed a committee with the revenue, industries, pollution control board officials. She held a meeting with the officials“We would make efforts to sort out the issue. The committee would study the pollution issue and propose creation of employment and other opportunities for the locals,” the collector said.After formation of the committee, the Rajamahendravaram RDO Krishna Naick along with Korukonda CI Satya Kishore and Gokavaram tahsildar Sai Prasad visited the relay fast camp at Gummalladoddi village and held discussions with the agitators.He said the committee would prepare a report on it and submit it to the district collector and the government.The agitators and their leaders insisted that the factory should be closed down and the people are saved from the ill effects of gaseous emissions.They alleged that the plant was set up without necessary permissions and sans any public hearing, panchayat nod etc. The factory was built in a village and this has affected the peaceful living of the people around, it was alleged.The Congress and Jana Sena leaders extended their support to the agitation.