Collector D.K. Balaji Says Swamitva Survey Will Establish Clear Property Boundaries

Vijayawada: Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SWAMITVA) is set to resolve rural land issues in villages, Krishna district collector D.K. Balaji on Tuesday.

He, along with assistant collector Farheen Zahid, called on officials to complete the advanced-technology survey with dedication for accurate results. The two officials participated in a divisional training programme on the Swamitva Survey in Machilipatnam.

Revenue officials, mandal surveyors and secretariat staff attended the training session. The collector highlighted that during the British era, surveys had been conducted only for agricultural lands, ignoring residential plots and village areas. Now, with joint efforts of the central and state governments, the Swamitva Survey is being undertaken to establish clear property boundaries for houses and vacant lands in villages.

The key goal is to grant ownership rights to villagers using cutting-edge technology. Balaji assured that records prepared by revenue staff through the Swamitva Survey will be permanent and eliminate future land disputes. He instructed c to hold meetings with field staff at least twice a week to monitor the progress of the survey.