Collector Assures Transparent Paddy Procurement In Nellore

NELLORE: Amid concerns over falling paddy prices and procurement issues, SPSR Nellore district collector Himanshu Shukla on Tuesday assured farmers that all produce would be procured transparently and at fair prices.

During a surprise inspection at a procurement centre in Varigonda village of T.P. Gudur mandal, he reviewed records, registration processes and procurement procedures, and interacted with staff on facilities and payment systems.

He directed officials to prepare for increased arrivals and ensure adequate supply of gunny bags and transport to facilitate smooth movement of paddy to rice mills.

The collector checked moisture measuring equipment to ensure adherence to quality standards and instructed officials to avoid causing inconvenience to farmers through rigid enforcement of norms.

Interacting with farmers, he reviewed pricing, sales and payment issues. He also inspected paddy-loaded tractors and examined token and tracking systems to ensure transparency.

Later, he visited a nearby rice mill and reviewed unloading, weighing, storage and processing, directing strict vigilance against irregularities.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he said efficient procurement and farmer welfare remain top priorities.