Nellore Dist. Collector Himanshu Shukla Assures Support to Covid-orphaned Students

Nellore: Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla on Wednesday interacted with students who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic and urged them to move forward in life with confidence, discipline and a strong focus on education.

During the interaction held in his chamber, the Collector enquired about the students’ education, health and future aspirations. He distributed post office passbooks and certificates related to financial assistance sanctioned by the government.

Addressing the students, Mr Shukla said challenges in life should serve as sources of strength and encouraged them to face difficulties with determination. He advised students to follow a systematic study plan, revise lessons regularly and focus on understanding key concepts. He also stressed the importance of good values and character in shaping a meaningful life.

The collector urged the students to utilise the financial assistance prudently to secure their future and assured them of continued support from the district administration. He said they could approach him whenever they required guidance or assistance.

It may be recalled that 24 students in the district who lost their parents during the pandemic were sanctioned financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each from the Central Government under the PM CARES scheme and an additional ₹10 lakh each from the State Government. Fixed deposits were created in the students’ names under the supervision of the ICDS department, and the passbooks were handed over during the programme.

ICDS Project Director Hena Sujan and other officials were present.