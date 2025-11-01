Nellore: Collector Assures Authentic Reconstruction Of Hathiramji Mutt

NELLORE: Tirupati district collector Dr S. Venkateshwar has announced that the historic Hathiramji Mutt will be reconstructed in its original architectural style and assured that rumours about the complete demolition of the structure are unfounded.

Chairing a review meeting with local MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Municipal Commissioner and in-charge Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya, and Hathiramji Mutt Committee members, the Collector directed officials to prepare and submit detailed reconstruction proposals to the government at the earliest.

Venkateshwar stated that Banjara devotees would be given top priority during the reconstruction process, with improved facilities for pilgrims and shopkeepers within the Mutt premises.

Addressing concerns, he clarified that only the northern portion of the Mutt along Gandhi Road has suffered damage, not the entire structure.

Experts, including IIT Tirupati director Prasanna Kumar and School of Planning and Architecture (Vijayawada) director R.N.S. Murthy, inspected the site and confirmed that although the ground and first floors, corridor, and parts of the roof were damaged, the structure remains repairable and can be rebuilt in its traditional form.

Venkateshwar explained that the Mutt was originally constructed using Madras Terrace roofing technology — employing lime mortar, brick, and wood without any cement or concrete — and affirmed that the same traditional methods would be used in the restoration.

“We will rebuild Hathiramji Mutt in its old form, ensuring both structural integrity and cultural authenticity. There is no need for fear or misunderstanding,” the Collector assured.

He instructed technical teams and officials to coordinate efforts to finalise plans swiftly and commence reconstruction work at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Tirupati RDO Rammohan, Sri Kalahasti EO Bapi Reddy, AP Green and Beautification Corporation Chairperson Sugunamma, Yadava Corporation Chairperson Narasimha Yadav, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Corporator Narasimha Chari, municipal and Mutt engineers, Tirupati Tahsildar Suresh, and several public representatives and shop owners.