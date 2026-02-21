Collecting Garbage Government’s Responsibility, Says CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday underlined that the responsibility of collecting garbage in rural areas rests with the state government. “We will ensure that 100 per cent of the waste is collected by March 31,” he declared.

Participating in the Swachhandhra-Swarnandhra programme at Vinukonda in Palnadu district, which he hailed as the “land of valour,” the AP CM called upon people from all walks of life to become active partners in the cleanliness drive of the coalition government.He pointed out that when he assumed office in 2024, nearly 108 lakh metric tonnes of waste had remained accumulated across the state. During rains, this garbage seeped into the ground, contaminating groundwater and posing health hazards. “We had taken up removal of this waste as a mission,” he maintained.In addition, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that waste is being collected door-to-door from 97 per cent of municipalities in the state. The government aims to achieve 100 per cent coverage in all gram panchayats by next month, he stated.Highlighting people’s participation in this regard, the Chief Minister said 4,14,004 families have taken up home composting, while 4,19,288 terrace gardens have been developed. Waste-to-Energy plants are already functioning in Visakhapatnam and Guntur. Similar plants worth ₹1,254 crore being established at Rajahmundry, Kurnool, Kadapa and Nellore under the PPP model will be operational by March 15.On the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu flagged off the Swachha Rathams and distributed tricycles to persons with disabilities. He declared that the coalition government is committed to creating sustainable income-generating avenues for the economic uplift of the poorest sections.The CM asserted that Rayalaseema is being developed as a horticulture hub and Vinukonda will be integrated into this initiative. He maintained that under the P4 initiative, one lakh mentors have already adopted 10 lakh poor families, supporting his government’s resolve to economically empower the underprivileged.Naidu asserted that the promised “Super Six” schemes have been successfully implemented. He asked farmers to move away from traditional low-income crops and instead cultivate remunerative varieties. He disclosed that Bill Gates, during his recent visit, appreciated Andhra Pradesh for effectively using technology.Referring to the recent AI summit in Delhi attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and representatives from around 60 countries, the Chief Minister said the event showcased how artificial intelligence is transforming education, healthcare and agriculture.He strongly criticised the Congress for staging protests during such a crucial summit, calling the party’s behaviour “appalling” and detrimental to the nation’s interests.Naidu assured that Vinukonda’s existing 100-bed hospital will be upgraded. It will be equipped with a trauma care centre and a dialysis centre. The government will examine setting up of agriculture and veterinary colleges in the area, while modernising the bus stand.Earlier, the CM felicitated sanitation workers for their dedicated service. He honoured Swachh Rath driver Durga Rao from Dachepalli and home composting volunteer Lakshmi Govindamma with awards.Those who participated in the event included ministers P. Narayana and Gottipati Ravikumar, Swachhandhra Corporation chairman Pattabhiram, and other public representatives.