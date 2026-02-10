Coffee With Intercropping To Boost Tribal Farmers’ Income

Visakhapatnam: ASR district In-charge joint collector and ITDA Project Officer Tirumani Sripuja on Monday stressed the need to promote coffee cultivation along with intercropping to enhance farmer incomes. Addressing officials at the ITDA meeting hall, she directed them to prepare a comprehensive plan to expand coffee plantations and integrate intercrops such as black pepper, turmeric and ginger for additional revenue.

She also recommended planting shade trees like Silver Oak to support coffee growth and provide future income. Emphasising farmer training, Sripuja called for field demonstrations, model farms and practical sessions on modern cultivation, processing, organic fertilisers and farm management.

Local production of quality seeds was prioritised to cut costs and suit local soil conditions, with village-level meetings planned. Incentives will be offered to encourage seed production. Officials from the ITDA and coffee department attended the meeting.



